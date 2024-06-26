Gamehost Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Gamehost Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE GH traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.38. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.80. Gamehost has a twelve month low of C$8.45 and a twelve month high of C$10.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of C$20.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gamehost will post 1.009901 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GH

About Gamehost

(Get Free Report)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.