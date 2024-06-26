Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 21,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 110,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Gear Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

