General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 0.3%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $161.52 and last traded at $163.70. 853,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,362,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

General Electric Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

