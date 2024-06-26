General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,520 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 674,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $64.17. 9,907,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.