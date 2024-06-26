Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.93

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 164602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 2.09.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 14,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $58,975.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,550,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,286,061.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,054 shares of company stock valued at $711,978. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,554,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

