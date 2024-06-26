Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 3.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after buying an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after buying an additional 87,482 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of GILD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,794,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,972. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.
Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
