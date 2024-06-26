Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 98,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.1% in the third quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $69.31. 5,794,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

