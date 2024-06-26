Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 24,105,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 35,817,949 shares.The stock last traded at $0.29 and had previously closed at $0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.56.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $640.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,415 shares of company stock valued at $321,226 in the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 348,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 2,683.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,773 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

