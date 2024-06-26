Gleason Group Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.14. The company had a trading volume of 156,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,151. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

