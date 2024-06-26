Gleason Group Inc. Sells 361 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 501,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,831. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

