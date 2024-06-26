GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of research firms have commented on GMS. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in GMS by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 99,612 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GMS by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after buying an additional 29,147 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMS opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GMS has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GMS will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

