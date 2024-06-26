GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.5% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 70,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

ABBV stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,712,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,948. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $301.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

