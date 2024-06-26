Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GSF traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 66.60 ($0.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.68. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 58.80 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.40 ($1.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £336.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSF shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa Scenna bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £22,050 ($27,971.58). Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

