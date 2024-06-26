Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GSF traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 66.60 ($0.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.68. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 58.80 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.40 ($1.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £336.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSF shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSF

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa Scenna bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £22,050 ($27,971.58). Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.