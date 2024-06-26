Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Acquires 72,390 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,390 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 5.1% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 456,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

