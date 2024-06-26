GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.40

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 5343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.83.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.