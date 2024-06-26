Greif (NYSE:GEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.81

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.81 and last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 12390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Greif Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,807 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 4,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.98 per share, for a total transaction of $275,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,901.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,732 shares of company stock valued at $532,020 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $10,972,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Greif by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 101,363 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Greif by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 91,461 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Greif by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 38,260 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Greif by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 38,229 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

