Grin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $127,829.88 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $127,829.88 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,861.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.27 or 0.00613316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00116371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00270918 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00042634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00073054 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

