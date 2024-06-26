GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded at Citigroup

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.32 on Monday. GSK has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

