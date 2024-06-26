GXChain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.10 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $27.10 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000692 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000668 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

