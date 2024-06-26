H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.58-3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $63.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $573,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $377,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

