Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $134.34

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 134.34 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.73), with a volume of 848543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40 ($1.73).

Halfords Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £297.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.40.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

