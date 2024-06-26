HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells $459,613.44 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $459,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 20th, Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $396,658.76.

On Monday, June 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $365,990.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. 1,491,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,128. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP bought a new position in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

