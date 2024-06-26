Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Haynes International Stock Up 0.0 %
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.
Haynes International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Haynes International by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Haynes International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
