Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $21.59 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for about 4.1% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $21,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.12. 1,138,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,764. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 124.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

