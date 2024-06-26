Hazelview Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,200 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. 328,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.08.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STAG

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.