Hazelview Securities Inc. Sells 989,038 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Hazelview Securities Inc. lowered its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 989,038 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,529 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,129,000 after buying an additional 3,350,506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after buying an additional 77,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,316,000 after buying an additional 81,141 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,382. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

