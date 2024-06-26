HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 332.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMLX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of AMLX opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.68.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 52,575.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

