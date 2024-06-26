Head to Head Contrast: Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) and CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) and CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Issuer Direct and CGI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A CGI 0 1 1 0 2.50

CGI has a consensus price target of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.58%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Issuer Direct.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

50.0% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CGI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Issuer Direct and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 2.43% 9.01% 4.88% CGI 11.38% 20.43% 11.00%

Volatility and Risk

Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Issuer Direct and CGI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $33.38 million 0.91 $770,000.00 $0.20 39.70 CGI $10.60 billion 2.18 $1.21 billion $5.19 19.32

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct. CGI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CGI beats Issuer Direct on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

