Head-To-Head Contrast: Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) vs. Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Palisade Bio and Atara Biotherapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Palisade Bio and Atara Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 403.36%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $700.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,897.43%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $250,000.00 16.81 -$12.30 million ($23.63) -0.19 Atara Biotherapeutics $34.70 million 1.08 -$276.13 million ($53.25) -0.15

This table compares Palisade Bio and Atara Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Palisade Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atara Biotherapeutics. Palisade Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -105.39% -87.03% Atara Biotherapeutics -671.70% -783.31% -121.73%

Volatility & Risk

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palisade Bio beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Giiant Pharma, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of its compounds; a license agreement with the Regents of the University of California; a co-development and distribution agreement with Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd; and a transformative strategic collaboration with Strand Life Sciences for advancing precision medicine for ulcerative colitis therapy. The company is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Its CAR T immunotherapy pipeline products include ATA2271 and ATA3271 to treat mesothelin; and ATA3219 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies, as well as ATA188 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

