Head to Head Survey: Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of PubMatic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexxen International and PubMatic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.20 -$21.49 million ($0.13) -44.15 PubMatic $267.01 million 3.67 $8.88 million $0.21 93.48

Analyst Ratings

PubMatic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nexxen International and PubMatic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75 PubMatic 0 2 4 0 2.67

Nexxen International currently has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 37.20%. PubMatic has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than PubMatic.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International -3.12% 4.86% 2.96% PubMatic 4.42% 4.21% 1.95%

Risk and Volatility

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PubMatic beats Nexxen International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc., a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers. The company also provides solutions, including OpenWrap, a header bidding solution; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics; Connect, a solution that provides additional data and insights to publishers and buyers; Activate, which allows buyers to execute direct deals on its platform across publisher inventory; Convert, a commerce media solution; and Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

