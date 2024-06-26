Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $34.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00042315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,761,094,687 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,761,094,687.08299 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07846983 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $38,346,499.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

