Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Director Sells $30,043.36 in Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 2.49. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

