Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $340.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.95. The firm has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

