Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,748 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 223,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 608,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 335,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.26. 8,609,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,609,909. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

