Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 0.4%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.23. 1,623,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,136,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Guggenheim upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2,196.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,452.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $256,436.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,142.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,452.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,791 shares of company stock worth $16,930,725 over the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

