Hipgnosis Songs (LON:SONG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Hipgnosis Songs (LON:SONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.60 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 102.60 ($1.30). Approximately 971,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,401,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.40 ($1.30).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,140.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

