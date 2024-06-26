Ho Shin Sells 35,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yext Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE YEXT opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Yext by 48.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,197,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after buying an additional 1,048,244 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Yext by 67.0% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 603,598 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $2,503,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 87.7% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 372,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Yext by 53.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 321,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

