Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Acquires Shares of 91,351 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC owned 10.38% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,668,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,928,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,725,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,329,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,451,000.

Shares of DYNF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 114,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,759. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $47.53.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

