Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $14,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,897. The company has a market cap of $204.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.88. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.