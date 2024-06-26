Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 91,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.99. 16,027,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,308,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $253.74 billion, a PE ratio of 230.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.