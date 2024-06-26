Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $370,000 Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,443,000 after buying an additional 1,083,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after buying an additional 368,286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after buying an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 546.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 203,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LCTU traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

