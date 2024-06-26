Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 890.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 42,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,960,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 741.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 59,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,454,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

