Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,255,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,508,000 after buying an additional 171,802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,500.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.35.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

