Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC owned 0.83% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,736,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,224,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,656,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. 80,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,357. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

