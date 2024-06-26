IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 1,488 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.60. 3,161,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.88. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

