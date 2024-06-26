IAM Advisory LLC Buys 22 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $227,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 23.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $754.29. The stock had a trading volume of 986,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,881. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $723.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $739.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

