IAM Advisory LLC Invests $201,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,683,000 after buying an additional 271,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,448,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 997,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,715,000 after purchasing an additional 112,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.05. 1,198,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,263. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.29. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $261.58.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. Hershey’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

