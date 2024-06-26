IAM Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,684 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 55,459 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE DVN traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,120,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

