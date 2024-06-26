IAM Advisory LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.94. 2,053,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

