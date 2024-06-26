IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $13.04 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $547.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,801. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

